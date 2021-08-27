MARION, IL– Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, the Marion Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the 800 block of S. Russell Street.
During the investigation, Marion Police officers discovered a residence had been hit with several bullets. The residents were inside their home when the shooting happened, but no one was injured.
Shortly after the incident, a dark gray SUV was was seen leaving the area.
If anyone has any information in relation to this incident, please call Detective Eggemeyer at the MPD at 618-993-2124 ext. 1204.