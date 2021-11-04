MARION, IL– The City of Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect who stole property from a home on the 400 block of S. Vicksburg Street.
According to the Marion Police Department, on Nov. 1 at 1:20 a.m. an unknown white man opened a window and reached into the bedroom of a child. The suspect then stole property from the bedroom window and fled from the residence.
The surveillance video above shows the male suspect fleeing from the residence.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.