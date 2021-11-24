WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL – The Marion Police department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Lauren Tooley.
Tooley was reported as a runaway on Oct. 27. She was last seen in the Marion area on Nov. 9 getting into a black 4 door SUV. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
According to the Marion Police Department, Tooley is believed to be with a middle aged black man in the Marion/Carbondale area.
Tooley is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has long wavy brown hair that is dyed red in the front and has brown eyes. Tooley also has a tattoo inside her left ankle that says "Brooklyn".
Anyone with information on the location of Tooley should contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.