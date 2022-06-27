Praying for rain.
As the water crisis continues in Marion Kentucky, City leaders say a little help from Mother Nature would bring them the biggest sigh of relief.
Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Saturday the 18th after Marion had to drain their main source of water Lake George. The situation stems from a leak in the levee in April.
As of Monday, city leaders say they have about 15 days of water left. They have been working round the clock on ways to bring in water from other counties, haul it in and distribute it to residents to keep the water on saying for now, it's still a daily fight.
Since the city had to drain Lake George about 3000 residents including 1500 water customers have lived through crisis mode. Some businesses like Beavers Car Wash have temporarily had to close.
City Administrator Adam Ledford says he knows Marion is struggling. Local 6 talked with him right after he walked out of a meeting with the state and nearby counties to discuss what water is coming in and how to get more. They are working on drawing from inter connections to the Crittenden-Livingston County water district with Webster County and also the city of Princeton. The city is exploring ways to connect Sturgis as well.
"Right now the only one that's up and running to supply a connection to the city is Webster County's water district," said Ledford. "They are sending the supply to Crittenden-Livingston that's where the connection is allowing them to supply to us," said Ledford.
As of Monday morning, that connection is bringing in 36,000 gallons of water a day. That is about 8 percent of what the city uses, but Ledford says every little bit helps.
"The inter connections offer us a sustainable solution of water," said Ledford. "Until that is in place the heavens are our main inter connection and frankly I don't have a contract with Him to provide us water when we need it."
"We are very much praying for rain," said Emergency Management Director, Jason Hurley. Hurley says his main priority is making sure enough bottled water comes in to continue distribution.
"Conservation is the biggest thing," said Hurley. "We can't stress how important it is to conserve."
As for the cost, residents could eventually see higher bills, but Ledford says addressing that isn't a priority right now.
"Right now our main concern has not been what it costs when you're fighting over the necessity of water. The first solution is how you get it to them and keep it coming," said Ledford.
For at least a few more weeks, they'll also have the help of the National Guard to haul water from the Cumberland River into old City Lake. That used to be their secondary source, now it's the primary source.
State leaders believe this is the first time they've ever had to deal with a situation like this.
Marion may also look at possible underground sources of water for a long term solution.
City Leaders say they can't stress enough, the city is far from out of the woods.
They need every one to do their part to conserve water and report any leaks.