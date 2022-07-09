Marion, KY -- Rainfall across the area overnight provided about an inch of rain to much of Crittenden County. However, the thundershowers dropped only minimal rainfall in the Marion City Lake watershed. The Marion Water Plant recorded about 1/10th of an inch of rain.
Marion Mayor Jared Byford report the following developments for the week:
On Friday, the Crittenden-Livingston Water District increased the volume of water directed to the City of Marion. They are now supplying the city with 180,000 gallons per day. That amounts to a little less than half of the city’s usual daily usage.
Bell Engineering is working with the City of Marion, Princeton, Caldwell, and Crittenden Livingston systems to provide additional alternative water supply options to Marion residents.
Some of these options will require emergency lines to be constructed to increase flow. Long-term, the City is currently looking at how the interconnection system of water suppliers might be able to meet some if not all of the City’s water supply needs. At the same time, engineers
are evaluating options for the use of the Lake George lower basin as a water source.
BFW Engineering is working with the City to draft a viable option allowing future use of the Lake George lower basin to store water.
Leak detection and repair activities eliminated three leaks yesterday. A team is using high-tech equipment to locate leaks. Each leak fixed is significant in helping the City to conserve water. If you see signs of a leak, please report it to City Hall or 911 Dispatch so it can be addressed immediately.
The City of Marion emphasizes the importance of conservation at work and home. Elimination of all non-essential use of the City’s supplied water is essential. Please feel free to contact the County Extension Office or the County Public Library for more information on practical conservation efforts you can implement.
Residents of the City of Marion should continue to adhere to the Boil Water Advisory for City Water. The advisory is posted on the Marion, KY City Hall Facebook page.
If you are using a tank for Bulk Water Storage for consumption, you should immediately contact the Health Department for proper procedures to ensure the water stays safe for human consumption. There is also some limited information on our Facebook page.
The water distribution schedule has been updated for the week of July 11th. You can find that schedule on the city’s Facebook page or at the Crittenden Press.
We continue to ask that you come on your scheduled bottled water pickup day. If you cannot pick up on your scheduled day due to health or transportation issues, please contact City Hall to make other arrangements.
Also, make sure you have your driver’s license or your water bill
to show proof that you reside within city limits. The bottled water distribution is only for the City of Marion water customers. The bottled water being handed out should be used for cooking and drinking to help reduce demand on the water distribution system.
Water conservation efforts are helping the city to get closer to short-term water supply sustainability while long-term solutions are being developed.