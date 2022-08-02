MARION, KY — Local officials in Marion, Kentucky, say this past weekend's rainfall is giving some breathing room to continue working through the city's water crisis. The city council had a special called meeting Tuesday evening to update residents on the situation.
For the first time since sandbags had been placed to reinforce City Lake, the water level is sitting above the overflow. City Administrator Adam Ledford said Marion is in a more comfortable situation than back in June.
"That should put us back and having roughly a 15 to 20 day supply there. Crittenden and Livingston should come back on, online tomorrow," Ledford said. "They should be able to start supplying us a portion of what we use on a daily basis and then of course we were able to store some water in Lake George over this rain fall last night."
Kentucky Rural Water said last month the city's water treatment plant pumped 12 million gallons of water. Of that amount, 5.8 million was sold off to customers. However, 6.2 million gallons were lost. Kentucky Rural Water estimates, if that trend continues, the city could be losing $250,000 worth of water each year. Ledford said he still needs to run those numbers himself. In the long term, Ledford explained the city is currently looking over four options.
"Whether it's the mine, whether it's Lake George, or whether it's one of a couple different interconnection options, there are long-term solutions that are still on the table. And like I said we've eliminated a couple along the way as well just based on price," Ledford said.
Marion can thank the nearly two-and-a-half inches of rain it received for where the city stands now. However, the community is in need of a bit more so the city can transition out of its boil water advisory order.
"Maybe early tomorrow we will peak at City Lake," Ledford said. "Obviously it can only hold so much and so at some point the drainage of the watershed will match what's going over the spillway and we'll be back on the clock again," Ledford said. "And so, right now, is a unique opportunity for us and we're trying to take advantage of that."
The goal is to announce changes to the city's boil water advisory within the next week. The Marion City Council is set to meet again on Aug. 15.