MARION, IL — So far in 2019, there have been more mass shootings in the United States than days in the year.

The nonprofit Gun Violence Archive says, to date, there have been 291 mass shooting incidents this year. Sept. 6, 2019, is day 249 out of 365. The organization defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people were shot, not including the shooter or shooters.

In an attempt to continue providing safety measures, a school district in southern Illinois has picked up a new type of defense.

Marion High School, Marion Junior High School and Washington Elementary are three of seven schools in the Marion Unit 2 School District with ballistic shields.

Superintendent Keith Oates, school leaders, and elected leaders approved the idea months ago.

"They were finished, completed, and distributed before school started in all seven buildings," said Oates. "All 367 of them."

The shields, which cost $18,000 total, were donated anonymously and made by a local manufacturer.

Oates is a school board leader and father of three. He said he hopes the shields are never used, but in case of an emergency, teachers have another tool for protecting students.

"Not that we or I would do anything different, but it does bring into that aspect as a father of three kids in our school district, that just how important these safety measures are."

The shields weigh about 10 pounds, are made of composite fiberglass, and are capable of stopping a round from a handgun.

However, in some recent cases school shooters have used automatic weapons, which raises the question of how useful the shields are.

"By no means is it surefire," said Oates. "You know, like anything that schools have these days, it's just another piece that could help in a situation."

Oates said he hopes the shields sit in the classrooms collecting dust, but they're there if needed.

The superintendent said the school board is working closely with the city to provide each school with a school resource officer.

As of September, the high school is the only building with an SRO in the district. That will likely change in the next few weeks.