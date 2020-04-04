MARION, IL — Community members came together and helped local businesses who are struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Marion, Illinois, hosted a live stream event called the Marion United Benefit with a goal to raise $100,000. On Saturday, they posted on Facebook saying that they surpassed their goal.
In the post they say, "We are a small yet mighty community. We’ve learned that we are stronger united than we are isolated on our own. Because of the extreme generosity of the people, Marion United raised $186,000 and that number continues to rise!"
The Marion United website had a link to for people to donate, but now it also have a link for businesses to apply for the funds. Click here for the website.
