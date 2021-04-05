MARION, IL — The Marion VA Health Care System in southern Illinois says it wants to hear from veterans and other stakeholders in the communities it serves.
A virtual listening session is scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. The Marion VA Health Care System says it wants to hear from veterans about services that need growth and ways to improve the VA health care system.
"We want to hear from Veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care," Medical Center Director Jo-Ann Ginsberg said in a statement. "VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with Veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of Veterans today and for generations to come."
The feedback received during the listening session will be used to develop recommendations for a plan to invest in the Department of Veterans Affairs' ageing infrastructure, the Marion VA Health Care System says.
This listening session is one of 50 being held across the country through June.
To register for the Marion listening session, and for more information about other VA listening sessions being held on the future of veteran's health care, click here.