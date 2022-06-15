CARTERVILLE, IL — The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Hiring Fair from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at John A. Logan College in Carterville.
The VA says staff will be on hand to recruit and answer questions about available positions, including for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, social workers, psychologists, , clinical pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, health care engineers, medical support assistants and more.
Veterans-only housekeeping aid positions are available as well, the Marion VA says.
Applicants are advised to bring a copy of their résumé, their license, professional certification, transcripts and DD-214 forms as applicable. The VA says disabled veterans must also provide proof of disability, and people with disabilities must provide Schedule A supporting documentation.
The event will be held in Building H, Room 127 at the community college.
For more information about the fair, call 618-997-5311 ext. 59405 or ext. 54128 or visit the Marion VA's Facebook page.