MAYFIELD, KY — The Marion VA Health Care System says the clinic in Mayfield, Kentucky, is still up and running. The clinic was not damaged, but has no power or water at this time.
The Mayfield Clinic phone line at (270) 247-2455 has been routed to the call center so they can take your calls. Staff is also available to provide assistance.
The VA says updates will be given as they come available.
The Marion VA Outpatient Clinic in Mayfield is located at 1253 Paris Rd. A, Mayfield, KY 42066. Regular business hours are: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.