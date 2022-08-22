MARION, KY — The City of Marion announced water bottle distribution will end at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2.
According to a Monday release, this is good news for Marion residents, and it's only possible due to recent improvements in the water supply and quality.
The current water supply at Old City Lake, quantity of water provided by the Crittenden-Livingston Water District, and the lifting of the boil-water advisory are the three main factors that led to the reduced need for water distribution.
The city says they are prepared for another water emergency, with a substantial supply of bottled water on reserve and the ability to reopen the water distribution center on short-notice if needed.
The city asked residents to continue limiting water use, as Marion is still under a stage-3 water-conservation order. The release explained activities such as washing cars and filling pools are still prohibited at this time.
City of Marion officials expressed feelings of gratitude for volunteers in the release, saying: