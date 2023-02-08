PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars.
On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
This is a free yearly event that aims to help community members clean up their homes.
It's being held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Republic Services transfer station on 829 Burnett Street.
Community members wishing to dispose of materials must bring proper identification to verify residency, the City of Paducah says.
According to their announcement about the event, medical waste, commercial waste, and radioactive items will not be accepted.
According to the City of Paducah website, items that will be accepted include:
- Household trash
- Major appliances (tagged Freon-free)
- Tires (limit of 8 tires; no heavy equipment, solid, rubber track, or foam-filled tires)
- Household hazardous waste (labelled and in original container)
- Ammunition
- Expired or no longer needed prescription medications
- Batteries and e-scrap