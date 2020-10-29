PADUCAH — Picnic tables will be moved and traffic will be let in the west side of Market House Square just in time for holiday shopping.
City of Paducah Communications Manager Pamela Spencer says city crews will be removing the picnic tables that are located on the edge of the roadway this weekend and then the Market House Square will be reopened to vehicular traffic on Monday, Nov. 2.
Spencer says the street reopening is just in time for the annual Holiday Open House, which has been set for next weekend, Nov. 7 and 8.
During the weekend, Spencer says local merchants in downtown and other parts of Paducah will show holiday goods and have in-store promotions. You can visit the Paducah Main Street Facebook page for more information about the participating stores.
"We are opening up the streets to facilitate take-out dining and curbside pickup for holiday shopping," says Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt. "This year, there is No Place Like Local for giving the perfect gift. When you shop local, you can feel good knowing that unique present also helps sustain the small businesses that hold up our community.”
The west side of Market Square has been closed since May 22 to let the restaurants offer outdoor seating because of limited in-door capacity.
Following Kentucky's Healthy at Work guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, the city closed the roadway and provided picnic tables for the designated restaurants to use.
The city says Paducah Main Street, with the City's Public Works and Parks and Recreation Departments, worked with businesses and restaurants on the Dining on Market House Square! initiative and says they have received positive feedback.
“We are glad that the project helped our local food establishments at a critical time, and we look forward to offering Dining on Market House Square again next spring," Axt added. "Paducah Main Street knows that during these times, flexibility and continuing excellent service are of utmost importance.”
If you would like to provide your feedback regarding the closure of the roadway to vehicular traffic, send an email to kaxt@paducahky.gov.