PADUCAH, KY — To celebrate the creative arts, Market House Theatre is hosting the Kids Creative Arts Street Fair for the community to enjoy for free.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at the Market House Theatre located at 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky.
The event will have over a dozen Paducah arts and culture organizations that will provide a wide variety of free hands-on experiences for all ages to enjoy.
Booths at the event will offer activities like:
- Crafts
- Art
- Drama
- Music
- Games
- Stories
- Dance
Additionally, Market House Theatre will present Playtime in the Courtyard Theatre at 10 a.m. at 124 Market House Square: next to Lepa Jewelry.
The public is asked to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the show they’re having.
The event is set to go on regardless of the weather.
For more information, visit the Market House Theatre website event page.