PADUCAH — Historic downtown Paducah's iconic Market House Theatre is in the national spotlight once again, with both the theatre — and its Executive Director, Michael Cochran — set to receive awards from the American Association of Community Theatre.
The Market House Theatre — now entering its 60th year of operation — is being honored with the Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award, recognizing the nonprofit for its work in preservation, arts education, and regional accessibility.
According to the release, the Market House has completed a 12-year-long project to renovate 11 historic building in downtown Paducah into a "campus of theatre, dance and music classes, workshops, and performances."
The AACT says the Market House brings in people from across the region, and has worked to expand access to the arts by offering Theatre in Schools in a three-state area. According to the theater's website, theatre staff spend time each day serving 44 schools spread across 14 counties — interacting with 47,000 students in classrooms, libraries, and gyms.
Some of the theatre's free-to-the-public programming includes Shakespeare productions, the Creative Arts Street Fair, Playtime performances, and promoting literacy.
In a statement included in the release about the Market House, Paducah Mayor George Bray reflected on the impact the theatre has had in the community, saying, "For six decades, Market House Theatre, with its incredible leadership, focus, and direction, has educated and entertained the greater Paducah area. Market House continues to evolve and grow its programming and presence in historic downtown Paducah. Their impact in our community cannot be underestimated.”
In addition to the theatre's award, Market House Executive Director Michael Cochran is being honored by the AACT with the Distinguished Merit Award.
The AACT said in a release that the Distinguished Merit Award "is presented to individuals and organizations in recognition of contributions made to promote and develop the highest standards for community theatre."
They highlighted Cochran's years of service at the theatre, saying he's entering his 39th year with Market House.
According to AACT, Cochran has worked in professional theatres, theme parks, dance, television, and film. He's reportedly won awards for designing and acting, and he — along with his wife, April — were awarded the City of Paducah Mayor's Award of Merit and the Chamber of Commerce Summit Award for their work.
Cochran received his master's degree in theatre from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, is a past board member of the Arts KY and Kentucky Theatre Association, and serves on the AACT Board of Directors, the release explains.
Awards will be presented at the 2023 AACT National Awards Ceremony on June 16, at the National Theatre Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
