LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) —Eighty years ago Cassius Clay was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 17, 1942.
He would later change his name to Muhammad Ali after converting to Islam and become one of the most significant sporting figures of the 20th century.
He won a gold medal in boxing in 1960 at the Olympics in Rome.
He went on to become a three-time world heavyweight champion, first winning the title by defeating Sonny Liston in 1964.
Monday would have been his 80th birthday. His friend, John Ramsey, and daughter, Hana Ali, are recalling the life and legacy of the boxing legend.
Ramsey describes Ali as a worldwide icon who not only excelled in his sport, but used his fame to promote charity and peace.
"If I had to say his legacy, I think it is more about social justice, about inclusiveness, about trying to bring people together. And that's rare, even for world leaders. Muhammad, he didn't just talk the talk, he walked the walk every day. If I had to say, Muhammad is just what everyone aspires to be," says Ramsey.
Ramsey fondly recalls his friend as a true man of the people, who was genuinely interested in everyone he met.
"He wanted to get out to people, and he enjoyed people too much and he still had that gift. He liked it, he liked using it," he says.
"Airports, restaurants, he loved the way people clamored around him and he lifted them up. People come to me, and I love this, they'll say ‘I met Muhammad,’ and sometimes it's in an airport or a restaurant or whatever, and they'll say, ‘I think it was the best day of my life,’” Ramsey says. “And I'll say I bet it was pretty good for Muhammad too. Because he liked meeting them, it wasn't just about giving an autograph. It was like, ‘Hey, what do you do? Oh you're a cameraman. Is that your son over there? What does he do?’ You know, he wanted to get to know you."
Ali died in 2016 and was buried in Louisville, Kentucky. His funeral attracted celebrities, sports legends and even world leaders to his hometown.
His daughter, Hana Ali, says her father should be remembered for the way he treated everyday people.
"I think that what lives on more than anything else for the people who study him and love him and admire him and know him — really truly know who he was as a human being — is his heart, is the fact that he was the people's champion,” Ali says.
"You hear stories all the time about these legends and these heroes, but my father was so real,” she says. “You could literally walk up and touch him and squeeze him and hug him. And you'll see pictures of him probably and he'll be hugging people you'll think it's his family, but they're strangers on the street. He genuinely loved people; he needed them like he needed the air to breathe. They are part of his legacy. They are part of what made him great. There would be no daddy and no legacy no nothing. None of it would have meant anything to him if he had not been able to interact with everyday people the way he loved to do."
"You learn through watching more than you do through what our parents say and tell us and teach, and our father always exemplified and gave us an example of charity and kindness. We would see him react to everyday people the way the world reacted to him. The way celebrities and actors and politicians responded to my father, my dad would respond and make the mailman and the cook feel that way," she says.
The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville has had exhibits devoted to the champ since its opening in 2005.
The center is celebrating his birthday on Monday with special events including a blood drive and screenings of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.
Ramsey says Ali was truly unique in both his sport and his character.
"Three-time heavyweight champion of the world and that combination of size, agility, speed, we'll never see it again. We'll never see a heavyweight. He was fast, as far as a lightweight would be concerned. The way he could move, he made it look like it was ballet. A very violent sport and you've got this beautiful figure in this violent sport,” Ramsey says.
"Who is the greatest?" became a global catchphrase – and everybody knew the answer.