LYNNVILLE, KY — One small community in Graves County, Kentucky celebrated its 200th birthday this weekend with a special gift.
The community of Lynnville unveiled a historical marker from the Kentucky Historical Society Saturday recognizing it as the oldest settlement in Graves County.
To celebrate the new historical marker, members of the community got together for a ceremony, complete with folks dressed in historical garb, representing real people who helped found Lynnville.
Kentucky State Rep. Richard Heath attended the event, presenting a declaration from the state. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul made note of the anniversary in the Congressional Record. Click here to read Paul's recognition of the town's anniversary.
Glenda Faye Jones, a participant in the ceremony, explained what she hopes people take away from the event.
"Every community is important, every little village, every little wide place in the road, even if you fly through it, somebody grew up there," Jones said.
Jones represented Polly Armstrong Eaker, who Jones said was the first woman to come to the area with her husband, child and brother.
Jones also said people should take time to learn about smaller communities in their area.