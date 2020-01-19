TOKYO, JAPAN — Today, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe presided over a ceremony that marks the 60th anniversary of the signing of a security treaty between Japan and the U.S.
The treaty has been the basis for the U.S. stationing 50-thousand troops in Japan and forward-deploying American warships.
At the event, Abe described the alliance with the U.S. as a "firm pillar," ensuring peace and prosperity in Asia.
His grandfather, prime minister Nobuske Kishi, signed the treaty with former president Eisenhower, who's grand-daughter was present at the ceremony.
Abe's pushed to expand Japan's self-defense force in order to increase the country's international role and capability by bolstering cooperation and weapons campatibility with the U.S.
And ever since President Trump took office, Japan has also increasingly purchased costly U.S. weapons.