MARSHALL, CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — After being closed for a little over two months, the Marshall and Calloway County judicial centers will begin to slowly reopen to the public starting June 1.
By order of the Kentucky Supreme Court, access to the centers will still be very limited. It is recommended that you do not appear at the judicial centers without first calling and setting an appointment with a specific office. Otherwise, considerable delays may happen or you may be unable to finish your business before the building closes.
The Marshall County Daily is reporting updates from Chief Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson about in-person appearances in both Marshall and Calloway County judicial centers:
- Circuit Clerk's Office – (This includes driver's licensing, filing of District, Circuit, or Family court documents, etc.): Each Circuit Clerks office will be accepting appointments by June 1 for driver's license matters.
- Anyone wishing to conduct business with driver's licensing must call the Circuit Clerk's office for that country in advance of appearing and schedule an appointment.
- For Calloway County drivers licensing, call 270-753-2714. For Calloway County court business, call 270-753-0060. For Marshall County driver’s licensing call 270-527-3883. For Marshall County court business, call 270-527-1721.
- Probation and Parole – For anyone who has business with probation and parole, call 270-527-3515 for Marshall County; 270-753-7980 for Calloway County.
- County Attorney – (Criminal matters, child support, etc.): Contact the Calloway County Attorney's Office at 270-753-3312, they are not located in the county's judicial center.
- The Marshall County Attorney's office is located in the Benton judicial center and is subject to the Supreme Court's order regarding who may actually enter the building. For the time being, only people getting a driver's license or people who are necessary parties for a court case on the docket for that particular time and date are able enter. Anyone wishing to speak with the Marshall County Attorney's office can continue to call or email until the Supreme Court's restrictions have been modified or lifted. The office number is 270-527-4730, and for child support issues 270 527-4752.
- On-going Court Case – Contact your attorney right away because most court appearances have been rescheduled. If you are represented by the public defender's office, then you should call their attorney at 833-514-8983 immediately. If you do not have an attorney, please call the Circuit Clerk’s office where the case is located and you will be given further instructions.
Additionally, the Kentucky Supreme Court is requiring several guidelines to keep you safe.
Anyone approved to appear in-person at a judicial center must wear a medical or cloth face mask. No one will be permitted into a judicial center without a mask unless a medical condition prevents you from wearing one.
All people must maintain social distance while inside a judicial center.
Cleaning crews will be maintaining the upkeep and disinfecting of all public areas in judicial centers.
Anyone who wants to view a public court proceeding should contact the Circuit Clerk of the county the case is being heard in to arrange a virtual viewing of that court proceeding. Members of the news media are permitted to view public court proceedings, but only by live digital signal or digital recording. Any exception to this may only be granted by the Supreme Court.
If you wish to post a bond in a criminal case, you should contact the Circuit Clerk for the county the case is in for further instructions.
Payments toward court costs, restitution, fines, and fees must still be paid. These may be paid by mailing a money order to the Circuit Clerk of the county the case in in or by calling the Circuit Clerk's office and paying by credit card.
Anyone entering a judicial center may bring with them only one cell phone and any needed paperwork. No purses or bags of any kind are permitted.
Everyone employed by an agency in a judicial center must daily report their physical health condition, including their temperature, to their employer who will report this to the office of Chief Circuit Judge.
Generally, only one person at a time will be permitted in a judicial center unless otherwise approved by the court bailiff for the purpose of conducting a court docket.
If you have any questions, call 270-527-1721 for Marshall County Circuit Clerks Office or 270-753-0060 for Calloway County.
For the full Supreme Court of Kentucky Order for expansion of court operations, click here.