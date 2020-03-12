WEST KENTUCKY — The judicial buildings in Marshall and Calloway counties will be closed to the general public starting Monday, March 16, Chief Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson announced late Thursday night.
Jameson made the decision after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued an emergency order that will restrict court activity due to concerns about the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.
NBC affiliate WAVE-TV in Louisville reports that the state supreme court has canceled "all in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets" with some exceptions, including emergency matters, domestic violence hearings and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases. That order has not been released to the public, as of the writing, but WAVE-TV reports that it obtained a copy. The news station reports that the order also says "Any civil trial or hearing currently in progress shall be continued or completed at the discretion of the presiding judge."
In a written statement sent to local media outlets, Jameson said, once they begin on Monday, the closures will remain in place until further notice.
In full, Jameson's statement reads:
"After discussing the matter with local leaders and receiving instructions from the Kentucky Supreme Court to this effect, as Chief Circuit Court Judge, I am informing the public and media that the Marshall & Calloway County judicial buildings will be closed to the general public beginning Monday, March 16th, 2020 until further notice. Residents will thus not be able to visit driver's licensing, the Circuit Court Clerk's office, the division of Probation and Parole, Pretrial Services, the Commonwealth Attorney's office, the District, Family, or Circuit Court Judge chambers, or any other services offered in these buildings during this time. Any citizen who has business currently scheduled with any of the agencies located in these buildings should reschedule any related appointments or appearances. Anyone that has a scheduled court date during this time should contact their attorney if they have one, or if not, the county Circuit Court Clerk's office at (270) 527-1480 (Marshall) or (270) 753-2714 (Calloway) to receive further instructions. Those who have business with pretrial services for any court should call 270-527-8815 (Marshall) 270-753-9917 (Calloway) and leave a message with a reliable number for pretrial services to return a call to. Those who need to report to Probation & Parole or otherwise contact them for either county should call 270-527-3515 (Marshall) or 270-753-7980 (Calloway). Emergency matters will still be handled as needed including requests for Emergency Protective Orders and Domestic Violence matters. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and ask for your continued prayers for our community and its leadership."