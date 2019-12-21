MARSHALL COUNTY, KY— People honored the life of a young woman with big dreams this Saturday.
Marshall County High School hosted a fundraiser for the Bailey Holt Nursing Scholarship.
Bailey was 15-years-old when she was killed at Marshall County High School in January 2018. She wanted to be a labor room delivery nurse.
The scholarship was created on May 15, 2018, what would have been her 16th birthday.
The archery tourney ran all day Saturday. Arrows were drawn, aimed and fired into targets.
Marshall County High School Junior Savannah Furlgham has practiced archery since middle school. She participated with her friends in an event that honors Bailey's passion by helping others.
"It's just a great way to raise money for that scholarship," Furlgham said.
The fundraiser supports Marshall County High School students planning to major in nursing at Murray State University.
Dina Byers is the Interim Dean for the School of Nursing and Health Professions at Murray State.
She coordinated the event with her husband, Murray High School Archery Coach Chuck Byers and Marshall Archery Coach Alan Smith.
"I had the idea to offer an archery tournament because we have a scholarship at Murray State, the School of Nursing and Health Professions that was set up along with the Kentucky Nurse's Association of the West Kentucky Chapter," Byers said. "And we lack about $8,000 to endow the scholarship, so that we can actually start providing funds to students."
Archers of all ages competed, while the community watched, including Bailey's parents Secret and Jasen Holt.
The Holt family did not want to talk on camera, so they provided Local 6 with a statement of their gratitude.
Archers with their bow and arrows for the special archery tourney to raise thousands of dollars for the scholarship.
All entry and admission fees went to the scholarship endowment.
"Lot of the people here are going into nursing and into that field," said Furlgham. "And so it's just really important cause there is a chance for them to possibly get that scholarship."
The students participated in good-hearted competition for a great cause, in memory of Bailey Holt and her career dreams.
The tournament began around 8 a.m. and ended around 6 p.m. Saturday night.