MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall has been added to the list of defendants in a discrimination lawsuit involving the county’s E911 director, Chris Freeman.
Earlier this month, we told you about the lawsuit involving Freeman and several other Marshall County leaders.
Freeman alleges he suffered a pattern of discrimination and harassment based on his hearing impairment.
In the new allegations, Freeman claims Darnall failed to provide a written response to his discrimination complaints.
Freeman also claims that when he asked Darnall for protection from social media attacks regarding his job performance, Darnall told him he needed to get a personal attorney if he feels he was being falsely attacked.
We reached out to Darnall for comment, and he sent us this statement: "The timing of this filing is quite interesting. Regardless, I look forward to a total vindication on these allegations, none of which have any merit."