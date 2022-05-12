MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We have new reactions Thursday night following a lawsuit filed by Marshall County 911 Director Chris Freeman.
Freeman is suing the county, Sheriff Eddie McGuire, Commissioner Kevin Spraggs and Fire Chief Brian Andrus. Freeman's attorney, Barbara Bonar, sent Local 6 a statement Thursday via email.
The statement reads in full:
"Mr. Freeman has extensive experience in the area of Government Emergency Communications and Operations Centers, and was recruited to come to Marshall County- three years ago this week- to oversee the project to build a Regional Dispatch Center.
"Even before he started his position, Freeman was targeted with harassment because of his hearing disability. Once he began as Director of the 911 Center, the harassment and bullying increased- emanating from various elected County officials- and he was battered with criticisms and attacks, only because of his hearing impairment. As detailed in Mr. Freeman's complaint, he was then further harassed and retaliated against for complaining about the harassment, and then, later, for having complained of sexual harassment by a Sheriff's deputy against one of Freeman's female employees at the Call Center.
"As the Complaint alleges, these elected County leaders, using their official positions and status in the community, have continued a pattern of using their public forum to further mob against and vilify Mr. Freeman to the community at-large. The constant illegal harassing attacks Mr. Freeman alleges he has had to endure at the hands of these elected County Officials named in the Complaint- and by others at their direction- has caused Mr. Freeman horrific trauma from which he will never fully recover. The County officials named as Individual Defendants are Sheriff EDDIE MCGUIRE, Commissioner KEVIN SPRAGGS and Fire Chief BRIAN ANDRUS. Although MARSHALL COUNTY itself has been named in the lawsuit for not protecting Mr. Freeman against this continuing harassment and retaliation, Judge Executive KEVIN NEAL has not been named as a Defendant.
"For the last three years, Mr. Freeman has done everything possible to continue this job he was hired to do, despite the constant harassment from these elected officials, he now feels he has had no choice but to bring these claims to federal court to obtain justice for himself and his family."
Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall also emailed a statement to Local 6 regarding his reaction to the lawsuit.
It reads in full:
"Marshall County is at the ready to defend the claims made in this lawsuit and feels confident in seeing full exoneration down the road. As is the nature with litigation, it would not be prudent to speak in detail at this time. However, our legal team will be filing responsive pleadings which will set out specific refutations to the claims made."
The lawsuit came to light a week before the Marshall County primary next Tuesday, and Sheriff Eddie McGuire says the timing is no coincidence.
"I don't think it's any secret that he's in Judge Neal's corner when it comes to the campaign. They're going to do anything they can to retain power," McGuire said in a phone interview with Local 6.
McGuire is denying all claims made against him by Freeman.
"That's simply untrue," says McGuire.
Freeman reported that one of his employees was sexually harassed by a sheriff's deputy while she was working at the call center. Freeman claims he was subjected to retaliation by McGuire in direct response to the sexual harassment filing.
"I can tell you that I deny that claim," says McGuire.
Another claim aimed at McGuire alleges in August 2020, McGuire, Spraggs and Fire Chief Brian Andrus spearheaded a conspiracy to oust Freeman from his job. During that same timeline in August of 2020, 150 first responders signed a petition of no confidence in Freeman.
They were concerned Freeman wasn't doing enough to update equipment they rely on every day, specifically their radio equipment. McGuire's signature is on the petition, but he says it wasn't issued by him.
"It was first responders. If that's what he's referring to, then I would obviously deny that allegation as well," says McGuire.
McGuire is questioning the timeline of the lawsuit. Freeman's attorney says they originally filed their intent to sue in September of 2021. The county requested mediation, which delayed the ability to move forward for several months. Bonare says the county made no good faith offer. It's unclear what day they requested the right to sue from the EEOC, but they waited 60 days before filing Freeman's claims.
Bonare says in a statement:
"As far as the timing of his May 3rd Court filing, Chris originally filed his EEOC claim in September of 2021. His intent was to immediately request a Right to Sue and move forward with his lawsuit. However, the County, through its counsel, requested that we mediate, which delayed our ability to move forward for several months. In the end, the mediation was fruitless, and the County made no good faith offer to resolve Mr. Freeman's claims. We then requested our Right to Sue from the EEOC, receiving it approximately sixty days prior to filing Mr. Freeman's claims in Federal Court."
Spraggs is standing by his same statement from Wednesday night, saying "I vehemently deny any wrongdoing. We have attorneys working on this issue."
Fire Chief Brian Andrus declined to provide a statement, because he doesn't have an attorney yet.