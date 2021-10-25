MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall announced his plans to seek re-election Monday morning.
Darnall has served as the Marshall County Attorney since 2018. Prior to that, was the first new county attorney since 1997.
Earlier this year, Darnall was presented by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron with the County Attorney of the Year Award.
According to Darnalll's re-election announcement, since he assumed the role in 2019, Darnall's office has saved taxpayers $600,000 overall.
Prior to serving as county attorney, Darnall worked as an assistant county attorney in Marshall County for more than 13 years.