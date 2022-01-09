MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- Tomorrow marks one month since the devastating tornado that blew Western Kentucky and the surrounding areas. While recovery efforts are in full swing, it can be difficult for residents to navigate through the sea of organizations to get the help they need. However, Marshall County has enlisted the help of Compass 82 to make this step easier for those who live there.
Compass 82 is a nonprofit organization that is helping residents reach out to groups like FEMA, SBA, and other insurance providers to get help. Britney Hargrove says they are here to help Marshall Country residents get on the path to long-term recovery.
“They know what funds are available. They know where you can go, where you need to go, what you need to do to apply, and they actually follow you through the process to make sure that you've gotten everything that you are entitled to,” says Hargrove.
Compass 82 is provided at no costs to Marshall County residents. To report damage and become eligible or for more information, call the hotline at 270-527-8657.