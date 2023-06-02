DEXTER, KY — A business owner has been arrested on eleven theft charges after deputies say she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from her employer.
According to a Friday release, 32-year-old Amanda Robertson was indicted on ten counts of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and under $1,000,000; and one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000.
Deputies say the thefts occurred while she worked as a bookkeeper at Twin Lakes Mooring in Aurora.
Robertson owns several businesses in western Kentucky, including Marshall Nutrition, Murray Nutrition, and Grit Clothing Company.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and they expect more charges in the near future.
According to the release, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office served the warrant on Robertson and she is currently booked into the Marshall County Detention Center.