BENTON, KY — Students returning from Christmas Break will have to wait at least one more day as the district continues cleaning and making needed repairs following water damage resulting from last week's winter storm.
On Dec. 28, Local 6 reported that five schools sustained damage caused by frozen pipes in their sprinkler systems following several days of sub-zero temperatures.
Benton Elementary suffered severe damage, reportedly impacting 90% of the building.
According to a Friday release from Superintendent Steve Miracle, the district is in the process of making needed repairs, thoroughly cleaning, and disinfecting damaged schools.
As a result, school will be closed to students on Wednesday, Jan 4. All staff are "expected to report for a regular work day," the release explains.
The district says they will make a decision about the rest of the week on January 3.
