MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Republican Party Committee hosted the first of two candidate forums Thursday ahead of the May primary.
There was a wide range of discussion, from county water, to ambulance services, to salaries. Each candidate got a chance to tell people at the forum why he would be the best man take on the county’s problems and manage its resources. Speaking to a full house, candidates for judge executive, jailer and coroner answered questions submitted by the crowd.
Thursday's forum came on the heels of a letter incumbent Neal is mailing to voters. It includes baseless claims questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, in which President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump.
We've obtained a copy of that letter, in which Neal writes "I'm not exactly one for conspiracy theories, but I sure wasn't among those that thought this was a fair election. I was convinced, and I am still convinced that many powerful people came up with a way to steal a presidential election without getting caught."
The false claim that the election was stolen comes from the former president. Trump Attorney General William Barr and state and federal election officials have said there's no evidence to back those claims. Trump's election fraud claims were also rejected by the courts.
Neal's letter also alleges unethical behavior by his Republican opponent and another candidate running for commission.
The judge executive alleges his opponent, Republican Kevin Spraggs, and commission candidate Eddie McGuire are convincing Democratic supporters to change their party affiliation to Republican so they can vote for them in the primary, because there are no democrats on the ballot.
The subject of the letter did not come up during the meeting. Instead candidates answered submitted questions from the crowd, which included topics like E911 services, term limits, ambulance services and county water expansion. Candidates also addressed salaries for county commissioners and term limits.
"We've got to manage the budget, and that's what I've done," Judge Executive Kevin Neal said. "I've made tough decisions. My fellow commissioners, I had to sit with them and tell them 'I'm going to put you in a salary position where you need to be comparable to a county with a population.'"
Judge executive candidate Spraggs is also a Marshall County Commission Member. "A lot of the line items in the budget are off the charts," Spraggs said. "I did not support that then, and I will not support that going forward."
They also talked about what they see as the biggest challenge for Marshall County.
"The biggest challenge is getting the out-of-control spending back under control," Spraggs said. "Uniting everyone in county government, elected officials, our constituents, and I can do that in short order."
"Give me your needs and your wants. I'll make darn sure I can bring the needs to the budget, but your wants, we're going to talk about them. And there's been a lot of people that brought wants to me that I just said, ‘You know what? It's not going to happen this year.’ But the needs, I've done everything I could as a judge executive to get them the needs."
People also heard from the candidates for jailer and coroner. Among the hot topics were drug rehabilitation and reentry programs for inmates.
The second forum sponsored by the Marshall County Republicans is scheduled for March 31 for candidates running for Marshall County commissioner seats.