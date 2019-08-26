Watch again

If you live in Marshall County you'll soon pay an extra $84 over the course of a year on your electric bill in order to continue providing 911 services. The Marshall County Fiscal Court voted yes to add a $7 fee per month to your electric bill. The county now tops the list of 911 service fees in the entire state of Kentucky.

Marshall County 911 Center director Chris Freeman says he wants their 911 center to be completely self sufficient- without needing funding from the fiscal court. Freeman says other 91 centers set fees that will not sustain them.

"They knowingly set fees that they are still going to subsidize on $3.25 a month," Freeman said.

Freeman also more then doubled their operating fee from around $825,000 to $1.9 million. He told the court the $84 dollars a year will allow them to fund new training, get better equipment, raise pay and prepare them to become a regional center. Dispatchers from the center say some of them have never experienced a paid training outside of the mandated 8 hour training by the state.

"I ask you how much is a life really worth," said John Townsend, assistant director. "We as dispatchers invest so much in our community we just ask that you invest in us as well."

The only problem is the electric companies in the area, West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRCC) and Jackson Purchase Energy, said they can't collect it, because they don't have proper authority. An attorney from WKRCC say can't force people to pay, and their customer have called to make sure of it.

"If the fee is $7 whatever that fee is on my bill and I don't pay it can West Kentucky turn off our electricity," said Greg Carter, Attorney for WKRCC, "and the answer is no based on TVA's now written response."

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the corporate agency that provides electricity for local power companies. Carter told the court it will cost thousands of dollars to create the system to properly collect the fees. The ordinance passed allows the electric companies to keep 3% of all fees collected to offset the collection fees. The companies say it's not enough.

Judge executive Kevin Neal pushed back on their assertion they couldn't handle collecting the fees.

"I think a utility company that cares about 911 will partner with solving those problems," Neal said.

One company said it will cost them almost $15,000 a year to create a new billing system alone.

"That's the point," Carter said. "It's not a matter of partnering with anyone. It's the fact that they can not force this on anyone."

The future of this $7 fee is most likely to get tied up in court. County Attorney Jason Darnall was confident they were within their rights to make the utility company collect the fee. The Kentucky 911 services board reported 6 counties use utility bills to collect 911 fees. Counties also allow the Property Valuation Authority to put it on their yearly tax bill. The two highest collectors in the state are Boone County and Martin County. They collect their fees from property taxes once a year at $75. Clay and Cumberland County follows behind them at $4 a month.

Freeman said he came into his position to move the county forward and not be at the status quo. County Commissioner Monti Collins says he understands people apprehensions to the ordinance.

"There are going to be some constituents of ours that don't want an increase what so ever," Collins said. "I can not explain any of this to help that."

He added, "It is what it is, but I hope that most folks out there most of the constituents understand that this fee was put in place in 1991."

The decision is likely to go to court if the power companies and the county don't come to an agreement. They do not have a date on when they fee will start to show up on your bill.

A statement from Kentucky Electric Cooperatives regarding Marshall County’s vote:

Pull Quote “On behalf of the entire electric cooperative program in Kentucky and the 1.5 million Kentuckians served by co-ops, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives strongly disagrees with Marshall County Fiscal Court’s decision to force local co-ops to collect 911 fees on their behalf. 911 is an essential public service that must be funded, and in a time where local governments are asked to do more with less, efficiency in funding essential programs like 911 is vital. By bringing in a non-government entity, there will be additional administrative and oversight costs. Yet, Marshall County Government has chosen a less efficient, less transparent and less enforceable method to collect 911 fees than the reasonable and legal options that are available and were laid out to them.”

A statement from Jackson Purchase Energy regarding Marshall County’s vote: