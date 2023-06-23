BENTON, KY — The Marshall County Children’s Art Center is hosting the Progressive Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at the Arts Center.
The dinner includes live music as well as a horse-drawn carriage ride around the city of Benton, Kentucky.
Stops will be made at several local businesses such as Kae’s Buds & Blooms, Filbeck-Cann (new building), Marshall County Co-op, Benton Gas, and David Taylor’s.
Food for the event is provided by MCAC board members, Café Célébré, Jo Jo’s Café, Bad Bob’s, 4 Pigs, Hutchens BBQ, and Dairy Queen.
The first carriage leaves at 6 p.m. from the arts center. The address for the art center is 1202 Elm St, Benton, KY, United States, Kentucky.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the art center; for additional information call 270-252-7022.