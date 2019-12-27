MARSHALL COUNTY, KY— The lights may not be going down at your house anytime soon but they are at one local park.
Mike Miller Park’s annual lights show will be going dark on Dec. 31.
Christmas in the Park is a long standing tradition where all the money raised goes to charity.
This year, nine non-profits will benefit from all the proceeds raised.
Previously, Marshall County Caring Needline received all the money from the event.
In November, they had to reduce service from five to three days a week.
“We have managed to stay afloat the rest of this year and we have enough funds to stay afloat the first of next year,” said Doug Moore, Needline board chairman.
Moore said a reduction in funding from the Marshall County Fiscal Court and having to split the annual Christmas in the Park funding with other non-profits has hit their budget hard.
Parks director Britney Heath said it was a tough decision they had to make.
“We were also able to branch out and help so many great organizations,” Heath said.
Heath said over the years many non-profits have come to Marshall County and many need help.
“We were really excited to be able to share some of that love with them to help get some of that recognition, some of that support from the community that they needed as well,” she said.
Moore says he appreciates the other non-profits who are getting help this year.
“Everyone is hustling for the same dollar and that makes it awfully difficult,” Moore said. “I can understand a ‘Guys we would like to help you and all but I just gave to this organization or to that organization.’”
Moore said Needline operates solely on donations and needs about $150,000 to $170,000 to stay afloat. Moore said Christmas in the Park brought in about $50,000 worth of that.
Heath says they have currently raised over $24,000 and 6,000 non-perishable food items. Needline will receive about $3,000 from the fundraiser. The Parks Department has already dropped off batches of the food items to Needline.
Needline is primarily a emergency food bank for Marshall County residents. They also help with rent, utility bills and even furniture.
“I cannot tell you that it is statistically correct but I just feel it in my heart that if Needline closes, there’s not enough churches in this county to take care of what we do,” Moore said. “There’s going to be some hungry people.“
Heath says she plans to work with Needline and a host of other non-profits during the year to help fundraise.
She has seen the generosity of the community through this year's Christmas in the Park.
“We’ve had some little kids come through and they have saved up some change they were able to give,” Heath said ”Or they got to go through the pantry at home to bring food and they are so proud of themselves.”
The other nonprofits benefiting from the donations are the Marshall County Rotary Club, Marcella's Kitchen, Marshall County Exceptional Center, Marshall County Special Olympics, Marshall County Rescue Squad, Veterans Support Group, Ramp Ministry, and H.O.P.E. Clinic.
The light display is free, but you can donate cash or by credit card. You can also drop off nonperishable food items.
If you would like to donate directly to Needline you can mail a check to PO Box 36, Benton, Kentucky. Make the check out to Marshall County Needline. You can also donate through their Facebook page.