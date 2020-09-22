The USDA is investing $268 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Kentucky, as well as 27 other states.
The City of Hickman is getting $193,000 in loans, as well as a $45,000 grant to fund a cost overrun on a project to correct an aged and failing sewer system by installing two new external clarifiers to improve settling and solids removal and a new sludge pumping system to allow proper operator control of the solids, according to the USDA. The project also includes the cleaning and use of closed-circuit television of 25 lines to assess and rehabilitate, repair, or replace 53 manholes and one lift station. These improvements, the USDA says, will ensure an adequate and safe means of waste disposal for customers in rural Fulton County, which is one of Kentucky's persistent poverty counties.
Additionally, the North Marshall Water District in Marshall County is getting a $2,715,000 loan and a $699,000 grant to replace undersized waterlines, install two new deep wells, install a new inline control valve, and replace a deteriorating pipe and leaking waterline in order to improve flow issues and distribution capabilities for the system, thereby giving a safe and dependable water supply for existing customers in the county.
The USDA is funding 76 projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which will help to improve rural water infrastructure for 267,000 residents. The projects are being made in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.
“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”