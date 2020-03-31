MARSHALL COUNTY — The Marshall County Fiscal Court has not met in two weeks because of COVID-19.
Since then, a confederate flag has been installed outside the courthouse. Some people have reached out to Local 6 with concerns about the flag.
Marshall County District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb introduced the idea to put up the flag. He made a Facebook post about it last week.
Some praised the idea of having the flag, saying the original confederate flag at the courthouse is different from the confederate battle flag.
Others disagreed, saying the flag still represents racism, segregation, and rebellion against the United States.
Lamb said his decision have the flag installed came from the flag's historical background.
"I just wanted to honor those that fought and served during that war. It was a divisive period, slavery was a — is a horrible stain on our nation's history," said Lamb. "But the average confederate soldier fought for the cause of state's rights, and to defend their homeland, and I think, you know, we need to honor them for their service."
The confederate flag means different things to different groups of people.
Lamb is a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The commissioner said they specifically chose the "Stars and Bars" flag to get away from the negative connotations affiliated with the "Battle Flag."
Still, some in the community said confederate flags of any kind should not be on government property.
The group made a verbal request to Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal about a year ago to install the flag.
Lamb said Neal approved it based on the precedence given to install other monuments and flag poles on the courthouse lawn.
Lamb said the Sons of Confederate Veterans are talking about installing a civil war period union flag as well, to honor Marshall County Veterans who served on the union side.