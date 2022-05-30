MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Dozens of people gathered in Mike Miller Park in Marshall County, Kentucky, Monday for a Memorial Day ceremony.
The community gathered to honor the memory of those who died while serving in our nation's military. Retired Brig. Gen. Billy Morgan, who served in the Air Force, was the guest speaker at this year's event.
During the ceremony, veterans placed flags at the memorial in Veterans Honor Plaza in the park and saluted them.
The plaza is lined with bricks bearing veterans' names, the branches in which they served and their years of service.
Those who would like to dedicate a brick at the memorial to a Marshall County veteran can contact the Marshall County Parks Department.
For more details about the memorial plaza and the criteria for brick dedications, visit marshallcountyparks.org.