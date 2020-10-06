MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- COVID-19 has changed the way your students are learning by offering a virtual learning option.
One Marshall County couple is building on that concept with these wooden desks.
The Hollifields started "Marshall County Desks," a program that gives students free desks.
They assemble desks for virtual learners in Marshall County, to create a productive space for children at home.
Jim Hollifield has built furniture, bird houses, and other items for over 40 years.
He is retired now.
He was bored at home, watching television when he saw Virginia man making desks.
Jim was inspired and now he's making desks for children in the community.
"It takes longer to cut them all out and drill the holes in them and everything," said Jim.
"After I get all that done, it takes me about 20 minutes to per desk to put together, so I can put 10 to 12 together a day."
He has already built 150 desks, sending 100 out to school resource officers.
Every school in Marshall County has received desks.
His wife Gloria makes "goodie" baskets that go along with them.
"It's just, it's important for the kids to have their own space because we don't know how long this is going to last," said Gloria.
"You know, looking forward after Christmas break, we don't know if they'll be more virtual students, the need I think is going to be there for quite some time."
The desks are wooden with a heart built into the desk. Jim said the heart was out there to cover up a mistake.
"I made a mistake and drilled holes on the wrong side of the board, and I was trying to figure out what am I going to do now"," said Jim.
"Well, I'm going to cut a little heart out and put it on there and so that's how that happened."
Local businesses, people from across the nation, and Australia have sponsored desks for students.
South Marshall Middle School eighth-grader Julius Brandon got his desk this fall.
His mom Natalie said Julius "keeps all of his school stuff together and organized on the desk."
Julius is just one of over a hundred students to get his own desk.
The Hollifields have expanded to the Mayfield independent School District.
Gloria said there are 1600 virtual students in Marshall County. Mayfield Independent has 30 percent of their students learning from home.
The Hollifields said they would love to continue to expand into other counties, but they need your help.
"It's like a virtual hug from us to them," said Gloria.
"We're all going to get through it, they're going to get through it, they'll get back to their class some day."
Each desk is $16.23.
All of the money goes towards making more desks.
If you would like to sponsor a desk for students, they have a donation account set up at CSFB Bank under " Marshall County Desks."
You can also visit the Marshall County Desks Facebook page for updates and more information on the program.