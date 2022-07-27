Ronnie Sharp.jpg

Ronnie Sharp 

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of wanted fugitive, Ronnie Sharp. 

Ronnie Sharp

Photo Courtesy of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office 

Sharp has led law enforcement on two separate vehicle-chases and is considered dangerous. 

Deputies urge the public not to approach Sharp if you see him-instead, call your local law enforcement agency.

To leave Crime Stoppers an anonymous tip, call (270) 527- 2677.

The number for the Marshall County Sheriff's Department is (270) 527-3112. 