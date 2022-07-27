MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of wanted fugitive, Ronnie Sharp.
Sharp has led law enforcement on two separate vehicle-chases and is considered dangerous.
Deputies urge the public not to approach Sharp if you see him-instead, call your local law enforcement agency.
To leave Crime Stoppers an anonymous tip, call (270) 527- 2677.
The number for the Marshall County Sheriff's Department is (270) 527-3112.