MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- Marshall County deputies are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted his mother.
Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Matthew Moss of Draffenville reportedly broke into his mother's car and stole a large sum of money.
When confronted, a fight broke out and Moss forced his mother into the car. Her then drove her to several different ATM's obtaining more money.
Another struggle ensued and his mother was injured.
During the incident, Moss' 7-year-old child was left alone at his mother's home.
When they returned to the home, Moss gathered a few belongings and then left just before 8:30 a.m. That was when 911 was called.
The mother was taken to a local hospital for treatment and deputies began searching for Moss but did not find him.
Deputies believe Moss could be in the Marshall or McCracken County area. He also has ties to the Lexington and Elizabethtown areas.
Moss has made direct threats to law enforcement and is believed to be armed and dangerous.
If you see him, you are asked not to approach him and call your local law enforcement or Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.