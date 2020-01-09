MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County deputies are looking for a man accused of kidnapping a baby.
Deputies say 29-year-old Ryan Schoppe forced his way into the home of a 28-year-old woman on Thursday.
He assaulted the woman, kidnapped her 5-month-old baby, stole her cell phone, and drove off in her 2008 Buick Enclave.
The victim says Schoppe believes he is the father of the baby.
Schoppe later dropped off the baby at a home in Calloway County. Deputies have recovered the baby.
Around 1:45 p.m., Local 6 learned the stolen SUV was found at a cemetery in Calloway County.
Deputies say the SUV was cold so it had been there for a while.
If you see Schoppe, you are asked to call Marshall County Central Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
You are asked not to approach Schoppe as he is considered armed and dangerous.