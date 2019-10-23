MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is asking for help on a case involving stolen cars.
Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to Moors Road in Gilbertsville on report of people armed with handguns possibly stealing from parked cars.
A Benton police officer found two cars leaving the area and attempted to make a traffic stop.
The cars did not stop and lead the police officer and a deputy on a chase.
The cars were found by neighboring agencies and one juvenile male was arrested.
Deputies say the two cars were stolen along with several firearms. The firearms were taken from parked and unoccupied cars.
Deputies believe that one or more suspects are still at large.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff Office at 270-527-3112.