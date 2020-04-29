MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday.
Alexandra Capuano was reported missing Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said in an announcement posted to its official Facebook page.
The 13-year-old girl is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 100 pounds, the sheriff's office said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Alexandra was last seen earlier in the day Wednesday at her home. "It is unknown at this time if she is in the company of someone, or if she was picked up in a vehicle. It is also unknown at this time where her destination might be," the sheriff's office said.
If you have information about where Alexandra is, you can call Marshall County Central Dispatch at 270-527-1333 or your local law enforcement agency.