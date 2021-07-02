MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Marshall County deputy who was flown to an out-of-state hospital after bucket truck crashed into his patrol vehicle paid the sheriff's office a visit Friday.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office shared a brief video of Deputy Brandon Little Friday, smiling and getting around on a walker with blue lights.
Little appeared to be in good spirits, and the sheriff's office included the hashtag #backingbrandon in a Facebook post with the video Friday.
Little was severely injured on June 16 when his cruiser was struck by a bucket truck while Little was responding to a non-emergency call.
The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 641 and Kentucky 58, near Interstate 69. Little and the man driving the bucket truck were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. As of June 21, Kentucky State Police said the other driver had been released from the hospital.