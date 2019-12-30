MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A Kentucky State Police trooper found an escapee soon after he escaped from the jail.
Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Nathaniel Day arrived at the Marshall County Detention Center with an arrestee.
When he got out of his car, Day was notified that an existing prisoner had just escaped from the rear of the jail and was running toward Benton.
Day immediately started searching the area and found the suspect in a nearby parking lot.
The escapee, 30-year-old Justin Smith of Louisville, surrendered and was taken into custody.
Smith had been incarcerated since 2016 for various charges out of Sherlby County.
He was charged with escape, and fleeing and evading. Smith remains in the Marshall County Detention Center.