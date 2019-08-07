UPDATE: The Marshall County Clerks Office says the entire Marshall County Judicial Center will be closed at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday so that they can spray for fleas.
They will only be spraying the first floor. The building will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- District court has been canceled Wednesday in Marshall County.
Circuit clerk Tiffany Griffith says fleas were found by the cleaning crew in parts of the courthouse.
Griffith says they do not know at this time when the district court will resume.
Those who had court cases will be notified by mail as to when they will be rescheduled.