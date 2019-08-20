Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN WEDNESDAY... HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 90S ARE FORECAST ON WEDNESDAY. FACTOR IN THE EXTREME HUMIDITY, AND IT WILL FEEL LIKE IT IS 100 DEGREES OR GREATER. THE WORST CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OVER SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND THE PURCHASE AREA OF WESTERN KENTUCKY. THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO DEVELOP ON WEDNESDAY. IF SHOWERS AND STORMS DEVELOP, THE CLOUDS MAY HELP KEEP HIGH TEMPERATURES DOWN A COUPLE OF DEGREES OR MORE. IF WE DO NOT SEE MUCH CLOUD DEVELOPMENT, A HEAT ADVISORY MIGHT BE ISSUED FOR PART OR ALL OF THE AREA. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS IN THE SHADE OR AIR-CONDITIONING, AND WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TRY TO RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO THE EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. MAKE SURE OUTDOOR PETS HAVE AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF FRESH WATER.