MARSHALL COUNTY — Emergency 911 centers in our area are dealing with less money coming in. That is leaving local governments to figure out how to effectively tax you to continue providing services. The 911 administrator for the state of Kentucky was at the Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday to talk about about a possible solution — regional consolidation.
"Regionalization and consolidation is going to be an inevitable part of the transition to NG911," said Mike Sunseri, deputy executive director of the state 911 service board.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration says NG911 will enhance emergency number services by creating a faster, more resilient system that allows things like voice, photos, videos, text messages to integrate into the network.
Tuseday's agenda previously included a discussion of 911 fees being added to electricity bills, but it was rescheduled.
That didn't stop the discussion about the future of funding.
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal said merging 911 centers was a topic introduced about nine years ago.
"The discussion then in this court, and the place was packed, it was: were we going to outsource 911 to KSP. They wanted to keep 911 here," Neal said.
911 director Chris Freeman told me over the phone they can absorb the smaller counties call centers and be headquartered in Marshall County.
"If you're paying radio services and it costs half a million dollars, and we are doing the same, could we consolidate those efforts and it's not costing our communities $1 million total," he said.
Sunseri said Garrad and Lincoln counties are the only two counties in Kentucky that have a regional-merged call services. They were each awarded 200,000 to kick start the process by the state. Sunseri also said counties that consolidate are considered first for state 911 grants. They also keep their public safety answering point (PSAP) funding they would have received if they were separate entities.
"One of the big misnomers is that you consolidate operations, you're going to lose jobs. In Garrad and Lincoln, there was no full-time jobs lost," Sunseri said.
The Marshall County Fiscal Court did not take any action about going forward with merging call centers. Freeman and Neal each said they would only consider it with counties that reached out to them.
The fiscal court is holding a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to talk about the new 911 fee being added to electric bills.