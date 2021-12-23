The Emergency Operations Center in Marshall County provided an update Thursday on the multi-agency response to the deadly tornado that caused major damage in Marshall County.
Here is the latest news from Marshall County:
Displaced People
According to the American Red Cross, there are currently 1,128 displaced individuals living in shelters across Kentucky. Of that state-wide total, 413 are currently being housed in Marshall County, which is more than any county in Kentucky. that number does not include those staying with family/friends.
Marshall County Emergency Hotline
Residents in need of food, water, tarps, generators, blankets or other essential items, should contact the Marshall County Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-527-8657 or 270-069-2518. The hotline is operated from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., it will not be available Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.
Volunteer Information
Anyone interested in volunteering needs to fill out this Google Form. Volunteers should should check in at the Mike Miller Visitor Center located at 596 US Hwy 68 W, Benton, KY 42025 from 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Mile Miller Visitor Center will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Supply Distribution Location
The Marshall County Point of Distribution (POD) is located at the old library at 1003 Poplar Street in Benton. The holiday hours are as follows:
- Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Dec. 26 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Following those dates the POD will resume normal hours of 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.
Supply Donations
Call 270-527-8657 to schedule a drop off. The warehouse will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Asbestos Ordinance
According to Marshall County Emergency Management, several insurance companies are asking homeowners if their community has an ordinance regarding asbestos. Marshall County does not have such an ordinance in place.