WEST KENTUCKY — With the Independence Day weekend starting, people are already on the roads. AAA is projecting a record-breaking 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home.
"We are really excited to see our daughter and her dog, Kiwi," says Stacee Schwab. She's traveling with her husband this weekend to take care of her sick daughter. That's why the 500-mile journey is worth it for Stacee and her husband, Nick Schwab.
They usually don't travel on big holidays, so they're being extra cautious with the added traffic. "My trick is to leave plenty of distance between us and the car in front of us. I've been burned before, and I won't be burned again," Nick says.
That is exactly the kind of safe driving Marshall County Emergency Director Curt Curtner advocates. "There's going to be a lot of highway traffic, and just be aware of your surroundings and the other drivers," he says.
Curtner says people in our four-state area should be aware that lakes and other popular attractions are bringing in a lot more tourism this year.
His biggest piece of advice is to get your car checked before going on long trips.
"You know, it wouldn't hurt to take your car to your local mechanic shop and have it serviced. Tell them you're going to take a road trip," he says.
Anthony Greenlee did. He's traveling with his family on a 12-hour road trip to Louisville and back this weekend. He also does other things to ensure a safe journey, "I treat half, like empty, and I keep a portable charger with me just in case," he says.
And the Schwabs say don't forget to keep yourself hydrated and fed, and make sure your car is taken care of too.
"We got the oil changed and checked out before we went, the tire pressure, but we always carry snacks and cold drinks, especially in this hot weather," Stacee says.