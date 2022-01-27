MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Tornado recovery is continuing in Marshall County, Kentucky. Local leaders there provided an update on recovery efforts Thursday afternoon.
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal gave an update on debris removal.
"We had estimated over 500,000 cubic feet of debris in Marshall County, and 279,000 was the last report from debris tech as far as what we have picked up in the community. Obviously, tree trimming, we have a lot of trees that may be ripped and torn and healthy today, but three, four, five years down the line they are going to die and potentially fall into the right-of-ways. So we got tree trimming work going on as well,” Neal said.
Leaders also said out-of-state donations have gone a long way to helping tornado survivors.
"I want you all to understand that there are people all across this country that want to help. You can't imagine what it's like. As soon as we set up the fund for Marshall County, that pretty much next day went to Chris. And the Horse Racing Association ponied up another $100,000 for Marshall County. And when they hear about those things, it just opens the floodgates,” Community Foundation CEO Tony Watkins said.
Demolition is the next step for some homeowners in Marshall County.
Contractors have begun tearing down houses, and multiple cases, building new ones.
In neighborhoods like Cambridge Shores, reconstruction has already begun.
However, debris removal is still top priority for a lot of people, which is why volunteers are still vital throughout phase one.
R.T. Swindall, a volunteer with Mission 2540, was called in just last week.
“We've got neighbors that have been affected. Basically, we just come in and see what we can do to help. Try to offer hope. Try to offer cleanup and just give people a sense that everything is going to be OK,” Swindall said.
Swindall wants to aid in the rebuilding process however he can.
“The majority of our work is what you see going on today, which is a lot of chainsaw work, cutting up trees, moving brush to the street. Just getting people's homes back in some semblance of what it was as best you can,” Swindall said.
If you still need assistance with debris removal, volunteers are available to help. Just call the Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-527-8657.