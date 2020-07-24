MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Think about the amount of water you use every day. What if you had to get all that water from a well?
That is the reality the south end community in Marshall County has dealt with every day, but that has changed. The community is seeing an expansion project that is bringing in public water.
Long-time resident Jeanne Lovett said she is ready have accessible water. "Over the years, it's been a long and difficult process of just making sure everything is kept up correctly," said Jeanne.
She has lived in her home in the south end of Marshall County since 1978. Her family has had to use well water, which has been a struggle.
Jeanne recalls when the 2009 Ice Storm hit, it left them without water for days.
She said moving crossed her mind.
"Oh, it was tempting, but this is our home," said Jeanne. "This is where we've always lived. We raised our children here."
District 1 Marshall County Commissioner Justin lamb said this phase of the project will cost $80,000.
Lamb said phase one will make public water available to households on Gore lane, Slickback Road, Highway 402 and Wilkins Road.
The commissioner said the project was funded through money budgeted by the county last year. The fiscal court approved the project in the spring of 2019.
The Jonathan Creek Water District is working on phase one. Crews dug out trenches and installed a water pipe.
The project extends more than a mile.
Lamb said the project started from a petition from the community asking for public water.
"To me, that's unacceptable in the 21st century, especially with the resources and the revenue we have in Marshall County. We need to get water to those who need it.," Lamb said.
Jonathan Creek Water District Superintendent David Lovett said neighbors will have water soon. "We should be done with this section within two weeks or shorter," he said.
As for Jeanne, she is just ready to see running water.
"We're all very, very excited," she said.